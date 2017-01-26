A Player's Program: Washington State preview

Allonzo Trier makes his 2016-17 debut at home as the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats return to Tucson and McKale Center this weekend to welcome the Washington schools in a rare Thursday-Sunday home stand, starting first with the Washington State Cougars Thursday night.

Trier missed the Wildcats first 19 games due to a suspension but was cleared last week by the NCAA and returned for the game against UCLA, providing 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the 98-85 upset of the 3rd ranked Bruins.

UA has won 12 straight games following their road sweep of the Los Angeles schools.

The victories over USC and UCLA gave the Wildcats their first road sweep of the State of California (California, Stanford, UCLA and USC) since the 2002-03 season.

The Wildcats have won 16 consecutive games at McKale Center and 65 of its last 66 games going back to the 2012-13 season.

Freshman Lauri Markkanen is the reigning Oscar Robertson National Player and Pac-12 Player of the Week. He led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding at 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the week. Markkanen finished the L.A. weekend shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

The Wildcats have won their last ten consecutive games against Washington State and seven of their last eight versus the Cougars at home.

Washington State (10-9, 3-4) enters off a 91-89 home overtime win over Colorado. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Cougars are led by senior forward Josh Hawkinson, who averages a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds).

Guard Ike Iroegbu (11.0 ppg) and freshman guard Malachi Flynn (11 ppg) are the Cougars other two double figures scorers.

David Kelly contributed to this story.