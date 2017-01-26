A Player's Program: Washington State preview

Jessie Harper went 3-for-3 with three two-out RBI, helping third-ranked Arizona edge No. 23 Arizona State, 4-3.
Jessie Harper went 3-for-3 with three two-out RBI, helping third-ranked Arizona edge No. 23 Arizona State, 4-3.
Stanford beats the Wildcats 4-3 for a seventh straight win.
Stanford beats the Wildcats 4-3 for a seventh straight win.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
The Wildcats team season is likely over but the Witt twins advance to the Pairs quarterfinals.
The Wildcats team season is likely over but the Witt twins advance to the Pairs quarterfinals.
The Trojans enter the conference championships here in Tucson having not lost a match since early last season.
The Trojans enter the conference championships here in Tucson having not lost a match since early last season.