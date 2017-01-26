Thursday marks day two of triple-murder retrial - Tucson News Now

Thursday marks day two of triple-murder retrial

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
David Watson appears in court Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Source: Tucson News Now) David Watson appears in court Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thursday marks the second day of a high profile triple-murder retrial.

David Watson, a former Tucson fire captain, is accused of killing his ex-wife, Linda Watson, in 2000.

He's also accused of killing her mother, Marilyn Cox, and Cox's friend, Renee Farnsworth, three years later.

On Wednesday, the prosecution and defense presented their opening statements.

The defense argued that Watson had an alibi and that other people committed the crimes.

The prosecutor told the jury Linda Watson and her mother were in a custody battle over his daughter when the women were killed.

Rosemary Watson, Watson's ex-wife, was the first witness to take the stand.

“So I asked ‘him can you please tell me you had nothing to do with any of this, please tell me and you didn’t do it’ and nothing,” she said. “He just kind of shrugged and said ‘I didn’t do it’.”

Rosemary Watson will continue her testimony Thursday.

David Watson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The trial is expected to last seven to eight weeks. 

