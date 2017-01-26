Thursday marks day two of triple-murder retrial

Thursday marks the second day of a high profile triple-murder retrial.

David Watson, a former Tucson fire captain, is accused of killing his ex-wife, Linda Watson, in 2000.

He's also accused of killing her mother, Marilyn Cox, and Cox's friend, Renee Farnsworth, three years later.

[READ: Opening statements in former Tucson Fire captain's second triple-murder trial]

On Wednesday, the prosecution and defense presented their opening statements.

The defense argued that Watson had an alibi and that other people committed the crimes.

The prosecutor told the jury Linda Watson and her mother were in a custody battle over his daughter when the women were killed.

Rosemary Watson, Watson's ex-wife, was the first witness to take the stand.

“So I asked ‘him can you please tell me you had nothing to do with any of this, please tell me and you didn’t do it’ and nothing,” she said. “He just kind of shrugged and said ‘I didn’t do it’.”

Rosemary Watson will continue her testimony Thursday.

David Watson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The trial is expected to last seven to eight weeks.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.