TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Banner UMC booth at Distracted Driving Summit in Phoenix. (Source: Tucson News Now)

President Donald Trump is moving forward on his promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. TRUMP MOVES TO 'BUILD THAT WALL'

President Donald Trump moved to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities," the Associated Press reported.

Tucson recently passed a resolution stating the city - in collaboration with the Tucson Police Department - will protect immigrants' rights in case of mass deportations. http://tucsonne.ws/2jUQZbh

"We're not a sanctuary city here in Tucson, but we are a city that wants to respect the dignity of all." @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/SiVqhZBeGO — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) January 26, 2017

Alhough Tucson isn't considered a sanctuary city, it is considered immigrant friendly.

Bishop Gerald Kicanas with the Diocese of Tucson believes local law enforcement needs to focus on issues right here -- and thinks they shouldn't be distracted by enforcing federal immigration laws.

Guy drives up to us to say the wall in Nogales needs replaced, but he doesn't expect #Trump exec order will make much difference pic.twitter.com/oeTq0F6Sz3 — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 25, 2017

The new chairman of the Pima County Republican Party has a different view.

David Eppihimer says Trump's executive orders are a step in the right direction. If Tucson defies the orders, he believes the city will pay the price.

To find out how businesses along the border feel about the wall, click HERE.

2. FORMER TUCSON FIRE CAPTAIN BACK IN COURT

Testimony began Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the retrial of David Watson, the former Tucson Fire captain who's charged with killing three people. http://tucsonne.ws/2kmYFCG

Testimony about to begin in David Watson triple murder trial. Opening statements completed. #KOLD #Tucson pic.twitter.com/5UxIUWxR4n — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) January 25, 2017

Watson's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

He's charged with second degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife, Linda Watson who disappeared in 2000, as well as two counts of first-degree murder in the 2003 deaths of Linda Watson's mother, Marilyn Cox, and her mother's friend, Renee Farnsworth.

The trial is expected to last seven to eight weeks.

3. COMMUNITY LEADERS TAKE ACTION AGAINST DISTRACTED DRIVING

Community leaders rolled into Phoenix to fight distracted driving Wednesday. http://tucsonne.ws/2jUGNPP

They are working to convince lawmakers to join much of the country, as Arizona is one of only four states without a blanket driver texting ban.

Oro Valley has gone completely hands-free, while cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, San Luis, Sedona, Tempe and Yuma have some form of distracted driving legislation, according to Oro Valley police.

Pima County and Coconino County also have anti-texting and driving laws.

This means more confusion about what laws apply where, and less uniformity in the state.

HAPPENING TODAY

Watch out for delays in midtown!

Work just beginning for a midtown neighborhood. To improve the drainage. More at 5 on #KOLD pic.twitter.com/rUY7rWvdcq — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 25, 2017

Crews are out making drainage improvements on a midtown street at Belvedere Avenue and Lester Street.

Because of the work, Belvedere Avenue is closed at Pima Street to everyone except residents of the neighborhood.

The crews will install a large underground drainage box, as well as improve the water and sewer utilities.

WEATHER

A frosty start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s to 30s! A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 a.m.

Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight will be clear and cold again... no freeze warning but, remember to protect your pipes, plants and pets!

We'll warm back up to the 70s next week.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.