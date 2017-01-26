TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Officials have confirmed the wildfire burning in southern Arizona was caused by a recreational shooter.
The Southwestern Fair Commission says the event impacts our local economy by $34 million. They hired FMR Associates Inc to produce an Economic Impact study.
The Sawmill Fire has burned nearly 47,000 acres, but thanks to the efforts of firefighting crews no homes have been lost.
Some pre-evacuation orders remain for a few communities near the Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona, according to an update from the incident management team coordinating the fire fight. As of 430 p.m. Friday, families in Mescal J-6, Rain Valley and Hunter Ranch are asked to be on standby with pre-evacuation orders.
The Bureau of Land Management through Twitter warned recreational shooters of the perils of using incendiary devices as part of their target shooting.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
