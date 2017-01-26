Many in southern AZ on edge as Trump moves forward with border wall

Tucson News Now is digging deeper into President Donald Trump's immigration executive actions and what they mean for people who live in southern Arizona.

Right now, Tucson is not officially a sanctuary city, but it's one that city leaders say is safe for immigr ants.

The risk depends on who you ask.

For undocumented immigr ants – it's deportation.

For cities that harbor them – it comes down to money.

“To close our doors does not reflect the values of this country -- it simply does not reflect who we are," said Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson Bishop, Gerald Kicanas.

Kicanas says the church will continue to be an accepting place for immigr ants and refugees fleeing from dangerous situations.

Trump has vowed to strip away federal funding to those cities who don't turn in undocumented immigr ants.

That means money in the form of federal gr ants for education and roads is all at risk.

Here in Tucson, city leaders passed a resolution to be an immigr ant safe community.

Some schools and churches have all made similar promises.

But what's yet to be ironed out is where the federal government will draw the line, and how this new order will be enforced.

As it reads right now, it appears cracking down on illegal immigration will fall on local police officers.

Tucson police have been asked to continue to seek out people who commit crimes, but that doesn't necessarily mean being here illegally.

Pima County Republican Party Chair David Eppihimer says it’s all about following the law and calls what the city is doing “risky.”

"Declaring that your local police department, whether it's city or county or state somehow doesn't need to or shouldn't abide by federal law is preposterous,” Eppihimer said.

Trump is also trying to make good on his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

He wants construction to start as soon as possible, as early as the next few months.

Taxpayers are expected to pay for the upfront costs with Mexico eventually picking up the tab.

Tucson News Now spoke with people who live along the border in Nogales and they say Mexico just doesn't have the money to pay for anything like this, so U.S. citizens shouldn't expect that to happen.

Several ranchers say these improvements will be good for business and good for their safety.

They hope the additional agents and the expanded wall will put a stop to drug traffickers and immigr ants moving through their property.

Ultimately, the decision will be up to Congress.

A Latino advocate group in Tucson, Mi Familia Vota, says this they are not surprised by Trump’s move.

Sandy Ochoa, the Tucson coordinator for the group, says people should not be afraid.

"Don't put your guard down, we just got to move forward and work with each other to make this happen. To educate the people and fight back, we fight back," Ochoa said.

The one group Trump's actions don't affect are the undocumented immigr ants here on DACA, also known as "Dreamers."

The Trump Administration is expected to talk more about that order next week.

Trump is also expected to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who has maintained Mexico will not be paying for the wall.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that if that’s the case, next week’s meeting should be canceled.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

