Many in southern AZ on edge as Trump moves forward with border wall

Tucson Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Bum Steer building in Midtown on Saturday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer, Barrett Baker of the Tucson Fire Department.
Tucson Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Bum Steer building in Midtown on Saturday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer, Barrett Baker of the Tucson Fire Department.
On Saturday the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that both shelters set up for the Sawmill Fire are now closed.
On Saturday the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that both shelters set up for the Sawmill Fire are now closed.
Officials have confirmed the wildfire burning in southern Arizona was caused by a recreational shooter.
Officials have confirmed the wildfire burning in southern Arizona was caused by a recreational shooter.
The Southwestern Fair Commission says the event impacts our local economy by $34 million. They hired FMR Associates Inc to produce an Economic Impact study.
The Southwestern Fair Commission says the event impacts our local economy by $34 million. They hired FMR Associates Inc to produce an Economic Impact study.
The Sawmill Fire has burned nearly 47,000 acres, but thanks to the efforts of firefighting crews no homes have been lost.
The Sawmill Fire has burned nearly 47,000 acres, but thanks to the efforts of firefighting crews no homes have been lost.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.