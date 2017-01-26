Dirty Dancing now playing at Centennial Hall

Are you ready to have the time of your life?

Actors Brownwyn Reed and Christopher Tierney join us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about "Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage!"

Reed plays Frances "Baby" Houseman and Tierney plays Johnny Castle in the show now playing at Centennial Hall.

The performance runs five more times through this Sunday:

Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.

Purchase them at Centennial Hall or online at www.BroadwayinTucson.com.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.