Authorities ID Tucson plane crash victims

Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a plane crash at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, Jan. 23.

According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, 56-year-old Jeffrey Green and 38-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Nogales both died as a result of "blunt force and thermal injuries."

Green was the pilot, and Rodriguez was the passenger.

John Ivanoff, chief of public safety with the Tucson Airport Authority, said Monday it appears the twin engine Beechcraft 300 Super King Air was taking off from the airport and was headed to Mexico before it crashed, skidded and caught fire.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

