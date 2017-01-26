UPDATE: Man dies after fall from parking garage on UA campus

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The University of Arizona Police Department is reporting a man has died after a fall from the 6th Street Parking Garage, in an apparent suicide.

According to a UAPD release the 21-year-old man was not a student at the UA, he was seen at the top of the garage before noon Thursday. He was found on the ground near the center stairs on the south side of the garage.

He was treated by EMTs from Tucson Fire and U of A Emergency Medical Services. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m.

UAPD is investigating the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released.

