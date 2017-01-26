Ben's Bells founder Jeannette Maré is 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade g - Tucson News Now

Live video from Tucson News Now is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Tucson News Now is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
BREAKING

Ben's Bells founder Jeannette Maré is 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Jeannette Maré, 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal Jeannette Maré, 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal
(Source: Samanthamunsey / Twitter) (Source: Samanthamunsey / Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The grand marshal of the 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade will be Jeannette Maré, founder of Ben's Bells. 

The event, tabbed the "world's longest non-motorized parade," is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

KOLD News 13 will broadcast the parade live and stream it online.

The parade route starts on Ajo Highway, about a half-mile west of Park Avenue. The parade will roll down Ajo, turn right on Park Avenue, left on Irvington Road and right on Sixth Avenue before ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The judges and reviewing stands will be on the north side of Irvington, close to Sixth Avenue. Grandstand seating is available on Irvington Road, but the area requires a ticket, which can be purchased at ticket booths near the grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.

Complete Grand Marshal List

2017 -- Jeannette Maré

2016 -- Chandler Warden

2015 -- Jerry Kindall

2014 -- Dan Marries

2013 -- Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly

2012 -- Tucson Boys Chorus

2011 -- Joel D. Valdezs

2010 -- James "Big Jim" Griffith

2009 -- Robert E. Walkup

2008 -- Humberto Lopez

2007 -- Dr. Richard H. Carmona

2006 -- Louise Serpa

2005 -- Baxter Black

2004 -- Mrs. Cele Peterson

2003 -- Larry Mahan

2002 -- Mike Candrea

2001 -- Dolan Ellis

2000 -- Hadley Barrett

1999 -- Sons of the Pioneers

1998 -- Rex Allen Jr.

1997 -- Don Collier

1996 -- Ben Johnson

1995 -- Charles Sampson

1994 -- Gil Fricker

1993 -- Jim Ronstadt

1992 -- Burt Humphrey

1991 -- Bill West

1990 -- Chuck Henson

1989 -- Jim Click Jr.

1988 -- Lute Olson

1987 -- Governor Rose Mofford

1986 -- Bill Breck

1985 -- Paul Grimes

1984 -- Mayor Lew Murphy

1983 -- Frank B. Roe

1982 -- Roscoe Christopher

1981 -- Kingston J. Smallhouse

1980 -- Joe Weinzapfel

1979 -- Clinton L. Helbig

1978 -- Roy P. Drachman

1977 -- Joseph O. Niemann

1976 -- Alex G. Jacome

1975 -- Harry V. Chambers

1974 -- Gene C. Reid

1973 -- Royal Irving

1972 -- Brooks Davis

1971 -- John R. Snider

1970 -- Ambassador Raul H. Castro

1969 -- U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden

1968 -- C. Edgar Goyette

1967 -- Ferd Lauber

1966 -- George W. Chambers

1965 -- Fred Blanc

1964 -- Pete Waggoner

1963 -- Clarence E. Britten

1962 -- A.M. (Jake) Meyer

1961 -- Harry Blacklidge

1960 -- Dr. Richard Harvill

1959-57 -- Frank Putter

1956-51 -- Ed Echols

1950-46 -- Frank Putter

1945-44 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1943-42 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1941-36 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1935 -- Fred Ginter

1934-30 -- J.C. Jack Kinney

1929-26 -- American Legion & Pete Waggoner

1925 -- Lions Club, Kiwanis, Rotary Club & Pete Waggoner

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:13:25 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly