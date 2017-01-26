No word if Tucson Sector will get additional BP agents in Trump' - Tucson News Now

No word if Tucson Sector will get additional BP agents in Trump's executive order

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector employs the most number of agents in the nation.
 
According to a fiscal year 2016 sector profile report, there are a total of 3,834 agents in the Tucson Sector. The Rio Grande Valley Sector follows behind with 3,135 agents. 
 
The report also shows a total of 19,828 border patrol agents nationwide.
 
Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders relating to immigration. One called for “the immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border” and an additional 5,000 border agents.
 
Tucson News Now asked the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector public affairs office if they expect to get any of those additional agents and if so, how many?
 
All of our questions were directed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office in Washington, DC.
 
When Tucson News Now reached out to the CBP office, a spokesperson said he didn’t have immediate numbers available, but confirmed he’s working on getting answers as soon as possible.
 
Those numbers were not available by deadline.
 
A fiscal year 2016 U.S. Border Patrol report shows that national agent staffing levels are at the lowest seen in seven years. From 2009 to 2015, there was a range of 20,000 to 21,400 agents nationwide. If 5,000 border patrol agents are hired because of the executive order, that would bump the current nationwide agent number to nearly 25,000 agents.

