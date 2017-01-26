A happy ending for Dottie the dog rescued by ADOT workers from busy median

Hard to believe from the look of her now, that it was one year ago that Dottie was rescued from atop a median wall along State Route 51 near Shea Boulevard.

Arizona Department of Transportation operators watched as she ran through traffic and jumped up on the wall, seemingly too scared to move. She was eventually rescued by traffic reporter Gil Estrada and taken back to the Traffic Operations Center. Operator Jayson Winter took over, driving her to the vet to check for a microchip, then home for the night.

No owner was found after a search and so the Arizona Equine Rescue Organization stepped in to help her find a home. For the last year, Dottie and her pups, no one realized at the time of her rescue that she was pregnant, have been part of a much larger family.

Marci and Denis O‘Shaughnessy gave Dottie her forever home. "Dottie has been a wonderful dog," said Marci. "She just lights up the entire house. She's so lovable."

As for her six pups (five males and one female) they live on the same street in a north Phoenix neighborhood, not far from mom, some with Marci and Denis' daughter and some with a neighbor. One lucky pup got to stay with mom.

"I was worried that I would have all this free time," said Denis, who recently retired, but is kept busy. "Dottie and Fella take care of that. They want attention all the time, and I give it to them." Fella is Dottie's 'adopted' brother.

While Dottie's tale has a happy ending, this is not always the case when an animal is caught in fast moving traffic, according to ADOT.

ADOT officials want to remind the public what they can do when they see an animal on the highway: first - call 911; second - do not get out of your vehicle to try and capture it, as this is dangerous for you, the animal, and the other drivers. Wait for the professionals to arrive and handle the situation.

