Ski Valley to open Friday

Mount Lemmon Sky Valley will open its lower lift to skiing on Friday.

Sky Valley Manager Leslie Garry said the upper lift won't open due to damage caused by last week's winter storm.

Tucson News Now meteorologist Marissa Scott said while the storms brought damage, they also dropped 18-24 inches of fresh snow up on the mountain.

All-day ski passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children. No half-day passes will be sold.

For more information, contact Ski Valley at 520-576-1321.

