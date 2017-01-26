Professional soccer club praises team unity at Tucson preseason - Tucson News Now

Professional soccer club praises team unity at Tucson preseason

They're ready to kick off the festivities at Kino Sports Complex, as the 2017 Major League Soccer Preseason descends upon on the desert. 

The Portland Timbers were out on the practice field Thursday preparing for the season ahead, and hope Tucson soccer fans make the most of their appearance.

Their head coach, Caleb Porter, said they are thrilled to be back in southern Arizona.

"Fifth time here. If we didn't like it we wouldn't be back," Porter explained. "But it's a great place. It's been colder in the morning than I thought. But it surprises you as it warms up. It gets a lot warmer, and reminds you why we're here with the sun. In Portland, we don't get a lot of sun. So it's good to get a little tan."

The coach was clear that it's not just about the sunshine. By being in the same place, at the same time, they're forced to become one cohesive unit. It is something that helped them in 2015, when the Timbers won the MLS Cup.

According to Tucson FC, the host team of MLS Preseason 2017 in Tucson, those preseason games will be divided into two periods.

The first period, the Desert Friendlies, will take place from Friday, Jan. 27, through Tuesday, Feb. 4. The second period, the Desert Diamond Cup, kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 18 and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The first friendly match is scheduled for Friday night between Portland and the New York Red Bulls.  The players know how vital it is to be living, eating, and working together. 

"Every team before the season needs the camp, where we are more or less staying in a hotel, where everyday we see each other, spending the time together because normally back at home everybody is more or less busy," said Timbers defender Vytas Andriuškevicius.

"It's good for us to know each other as a team, and get that bond going," said Timbers defender Gbenga Arokoyo. "I think that's most important if we want to achieve anything this year." 

To learn more about the MLS Preseason and see the schedule, click here: fctucson.com

