Border agent's radio blocks knife during attack near Three Points

An undocumented migrant assaulted and tried to stab a Border Patrol agent on Tuesday night, Jan. 24 near Three Points, AZ.

According to a news release from the Customs and Border Protection, the agent made contact with the migrant after he was spotted fleeing from a group of about 10 migrants walking in the desert. During a struggle, the subject pulled a knife and tried to stab the agent, but the knife struck the agent's radio, which was attached to his body armor.

The agent called for help and an Air and Marine Operations helicopter landed nearby. An AMO agent/co-pilot helped the Border Patrol agent subdue and arrest the migrant.

