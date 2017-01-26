Confusion surrounds cities' sanctuary status

Many so-called sanctuary cities are pushing back against an executive order signed by President Trump which threatens to withhold federal funding from cities, counties and states which are designated as such.

Tucson and South Tucson each show up on several lists as a sanctuary city but both deny they are.

"What does it mean," Tucson council member Steve Kozachik asked. "If you ask 10 different people on the street you will get 10 different answers."

Kozachik says there is no legal definition for a sanctuary city and he is backed up by Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin.

"It is not a term of art," Rankin said. "Even the executive order does not define what a sanctuary is city or what a sanctuary jurisdiction is."

Here is the full statement from Rankin:

You can Google "list of sanctuary cities" and come up with dozens of list, and they are all different. Some groups list Tucson, some don't. The reason is that "sanctuary city" is not a term of art; it does not have any legal definition, and it means different things to different people, frequently based upon their own perspectives and agendas about immigration enforcement and related issues. Even the Executive Order issued yesterday does not plainly define what a "sanctuary city" or "sanctuary jurisdiction" is or is not. To the extent the Executive Order refers to "sanctuary jurisdictions," it refers to jurisdictions that "willfully refuse to comply with 8 USC 1373," which is a provision in federal code regarding the sharing of information with federal immigration authorities. The City of Tucson's policies relating to immigration, including the Tucson Police Department's General Orders, comply with 8 USC 1373, and they also comply with other federal immigration laws and federal constitutional requirements. So, with respect to the Executive Order, the City of Tucson is not a jurisdiction that should face the threatened withholding of federal funds as described in the Order.

However even without a legal definition, there is an appearance of such. In 2012, the Tucson mayor and council passed a resolution calling Tucson an "immigrant welcoming city."

This followed a state ban on sanctuary cities and on the heels of SB 1070, Arizona's anti-immigrant law passed in 2010. That's important to the churches which operate sanctuaries inside Tucson.

AmyBeth Willis is the National Sanctuary Organizer at the Southside Presbyterian Church, long a sanctuary inside the Tucson city limits.

She believes that is not an issue.

"The things a municipality can do to protect undocumented immigrants and the things we can do as a faith-based community, it forms a network and a web," she said. "So they don't compete with each other."

Even though they may not compete in her opinion, they have many similarities.

"It's just a difference in name." she said.

"We are not violating federal standards right now," said Kozachik. "And that's what matters."

