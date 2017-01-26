Tucson smoke shop shutdown after spice raid

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

One man has been arrested and a Tucson smoke shop has been shuttered after authorities raided the business Wednesday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said a search warrant was served at the ZuZu Smoke Shop on East Fort Lowell Road.

Scott Van Doren, 27, was allegedly working as a clerk at the store. He is now facing charges of unlawful sale and possession of a dangerous drug as well as possession of a firearm.

More arrests are possible and Dugan said additional charges are pending.

Dugan said the Arizona Counter Narcotics Alliance started an investigation in November 2016 when authorities learned of possible spice sales going on at the shop.

Over several months, the CNA agents obtained packets from the business that were tested and came back positive as spice, Dugan said.

The CNA is made up of federal, state and local agencies working to combat drug sales and trafficking, Dugan said.

CNA concludes another #Spice sales investigation last night with a search warrant at smoke shop. Seize dangerous drugs, marijuana, gun. pic.twitter.com/FBPDiwoqcz — Chris Wildblood (@WildbloodTPD) January 26, 2017

