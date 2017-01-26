Local church hosts a 'Night to Shine' for people with special needs

Fountain of Life Lutheran Church hosted a prom night experience for people with special needs Friday night.

This was Tucson's first-ever 'Night to Shine.'

More than 70 special guests arrived at the church in their suits and dresses and walked down the red carpet.

Each guest was crowned a prom king or queen and given a crown or a tiara on their way in.

Close to 150 volunteers helped out with the event and more than 30 businesses around Tucson donated their goods and services.

The goal of the event was to give people with special needs a prom of their own, since many don't attend the ones held at their schools.

"We were really excited to be a part of this because we know both sides of this. We know what the hardships that come along with having a child with special needs and the importance of celebrating who they are. Who God created them to be," said Stacie Mockbee, a parent.

This event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation and is held at more than 300 churches in all 50 states and 8 different countries.

"It's a wonderful night to love on these kids. Let them know God loves them. They matter and that we love them. Catalina Foothills Church and Fountain of Life came together to help sponsor it," said Diane Kephart, spokesperson for a Night to Shine.

The Tim Tebow Foundation said in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In 2016, those numbers jumped to 32,000 honored guests, 201 host churches and 75,000 volunteers.

"We are honored to be able to work with so many churches across the county and around the world to impact the lives of people with special needs," said foundation executive director Erik Dellenback. "After such an amazing response to the first two years of Night to Shine, our prayer is that this event will continue to change the face of Valentine’s Day weekend from simply a celebration of love, to a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs."

