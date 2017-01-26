Proposed 20 percent tax could have huge impact on AZ economy

Fire officials on the Sawmill Fire are in the process of releasing multiple personnel and crews after announcing Saturday containment of the fire has increased to 89 percent. 617 personnel were
Fire officials on the Sawmill Fire are in the process of releasing multiple personnel and crews after announcing Saturday containment of the fire has increased to 89 percent.
A Banner University Medical Center burn surgeon says he's seeing a rise in burns from electronic cigarettes after conducting a study featured in a new medical journal and treating 3 patients for e-cig burns in Tucson.
Officials have confirmed the wildfire burning in southern Arizona was caused by a recreational shooter.
Tucson Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Bum Steer building in Midtown on Saturday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer, Barrett Baker of the Tucson Fire Department.
Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday morning to celebrate and mourn the life of a beloved Tucson girl, 6-year old Isabel Celis.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.