Proposed 20 percent tax could have huge impact on AZ economy

Fire officials on the Sawmill Fire are in the process of releasing multiple personnel and crews after announcing Saturday containment of the fire has increased to 89 percent.
A Banner University Medical Center burn surgeon says he's seeing a rise in burns from electronic cigarettes after conducting a study featured in a new medical journal and treating 3 patients for e-cig burns in Tucson.
Officials have confirmed the wildfire burning in southern Arizona was caused by a recreational shooter.
Tucson Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Bum Steer building in Midtown on Saturday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer, Barrett Baker of the Tucson Fire Department.
Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday morning to celebrate and mourn the life of a beloved Tucson girl, 6-year old Isabel Celis.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Arkansas authorities have found the body they believe is the missing 9-year-old boy in Polk County. The body, believed to be 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough was found in a heavily wooded area west of Hatfield, AR just before noon, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says the body was found with the help of Brian Bliss Travis. Travis was being held at Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges. The sheriff anticipates he will be ...