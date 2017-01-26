Cenpatico Integrated Care is sponsoring the Ajo health fair this weekend.

The fair will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Desert Senita Community Health Center located at 410 N. Malacate St. in Ajo. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health screenings, holistic medicine, community information and education will be available at the health fair. There will also be other activities including a bike rodeo, an obstacle course, games, a color run, music, prize raffles and more. Those participating in the color run are encouraged to wear a white shirt. There is no cost to attend the fair and it's open to the public.

RightPath Health Screenings will be on site conducting a complete cardiovascular and abdominal ultrasound package, which includes 11 screenings for $175. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (800) 770-0240 or (602) 254-7130.

