Immigrant community seeks answers following executive orders

By Janice Yu, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ

Dozens of people showed up to Pueblo High School Thursday night for the weekly immigration clinic. 

This was the first meeting following President Donald Trump's executive orders regarding immigration. 

The weekly clinics at  Pueblo High School offer resources for anyone in the community looking to get answers about naturalization or any immigration related topic. 

Organizers also said a big part of this clinic is about helping people understand they're not alone and getting more people informed. 

The most common question in the room Thursday night was what's next now that these executive orders have been signed. 

Margo Cowan, one of the attorney's says their goal is and always will be to make sure people understand  what resources are out there and what steps people need to take.

"What we try to do is give people facts so they are fully informed. So they can make their own decisions," Cowan said. 

Julian Torres was one of dozens who showed up to the meeting. 

He and his family are undocumented immigrants who have been living in Tucson for about 20 years.

Torres said he is a little bit scared about what the future holds but he showed up to the clinic to figure out what's next for him and his family. 

"We need to continue to get information. We cannot be afraid with just words. We most know what is happening and be certain and stay calm," Torres said. 

Cowan said they will be announcing their response to the executive actions and their action steps at their February 9th meeting at PHS. 

