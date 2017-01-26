UPDATE: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash identified - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash identified

By Tucson News Now Staff
Speedway closed for fatal hit and run crash. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Speedway closed for fatal hit and run crash. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Alexander Newton. (Source: Tucson News Now) Alexander Newton. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One man is dead and another is facing a felony charge after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the east side of town Thursday night, city police said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said the incident happened around 8 p.m.on East Speedway Boulevard near Swan Road.

The victim has been identified as Nelson Begay Six, 57. Dugan said the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Alexander Newton, has been arrested on a charge of failure to remain at a fatal accident.

Six was struck while crossing the road in an unmarked crosswalk area, according to Dugan.

Dugan said Newton fled the scene, but witnesses were able to describe his vehicle to authorities.

"That information was provided to the local media, who then shared those details with the public," Dugan said in a news release. 

A woman who saw reports on television called police when she noticed the suspect's vehicle in her neighborhood.

Dugan said Newton reported his car stolen in the morning on Friday,Jan. 27, but investigators were able to determine he was driving at the time of the fatal crash.

