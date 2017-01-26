First Light the Night event for 2017

Don't have your bike light yet? Well here is your first chance for 2017.

The regional safety program, Light the Night will be handing out front and rear lights for bicycles on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the east end of the University of Arizona Mall.

“Light the Night helps keep cyclists and pedestrians legal and safe,” said Sam Sanford, a senior transportation planner at PAG, the region’s council of governments and metropolitan planning organization, in a recent release.

Lights, a limited supply of free helmets (for youth), and bicycle safety information will be handed out from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until supplies last).

Officials on hand during the Light the Night event include the 2017 PAG Regional Council Chair and Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath, Regional Transportation Authority Chair and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and PAG/RTA Executive Director Farhad Moghimi.

This is the first of four major Light the Night events, with several smaller events scheduled throughout the year.

Pima Association of Governments partners with the UA and the City of Tucson to purchase and distribute the lights. Bike lights are required for cyclists after sunset.

