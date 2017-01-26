Spring programs at Fort Bowie National Historic Site

Fort Bowie National Historic Site (NHS) will offer programs every day this spring, from February 15 through April 15. All programs are free of charge and give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the rich history preserved at Fort Bowie NHS.

“Beautiful spring weather will soon be here. We are pleased to announce that our park rangers have developed several programs to help folks learn more about the fascinating history of the Apache Pass area,” said Southeast Arizona Group Superintendent Allen S. Etheridge in a recent release.



Guided Hike: 10 am – 2 hours, Every Wednesday and Saturday

Meet at the Fort Bowie NHS trailhead on Apache Pass Road to begin this moderate 1.5 mile guided walk. The walk will cover a variety of topics from Apache culture to the establishment of Fort Bowie. Participants may hike 1.5 miles back to the parking lot at their leisure.



Ranger Talk (Topics will vary): 1 pm – 1 Hour or less, Daily

Fort Bowie NHS protects historic features and natural landscapes that helped to shape the history of this region. Every afternoon, meet at the visitor center to attend a Ranger Talk. Programs will focus on different aspects of military history, Native American culture, and natural resources.



Fort Bowie NHS is a hike-in park. Visitors should be prepared for a 3 mile round-trip hike; it is recommended to bring water, sturdy hiking shoes, sun protection and snacks. Weather conditions are variable this time of year.



Starting on February 1, the visitor center will be open 7 days a week from 8 am to 4 pm. The park is open from sunrise to sunset every day.



Schools and other groups seeking a ranger-led program should call the park in advance to make reservations. Mobility impaired individuals who are unable to complete a 3-mile hike may call 520-847-2500 ext. 25 for alternate directions to the visitor center.

