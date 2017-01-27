Welcome home Allonzo Trier

Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
Giselle Suarez struck out seven in evening the Territorial Cup series for Arizona State.
Giselle Suarez struck out seven in evening the Territorial Cup series for Arizona State.
Mandy Lorenson pitches a sixth no-hitter as the Pima Aztecs sweep into the post-season with a doubleheader win over So. Mountain.
Mandy Lorenson pitches a sixth no-hitter as the Pima Aztecs sweep into the post-season with a doubleheader win over So. Mountain.
The UA men won the meet 102-94 while the women just missed a victory, losing 97.5-93.5.
The UA men won the meet 102-94 while the women just missed a victory, losing 97.5-93.5.
John Roberts started on his path to a ring announcer with World Wrestling Entertainment while still a student at Arizona.
John Roberts started on his path to a ring announcer with World Wrestling Entertainment while still a student at Arizona.