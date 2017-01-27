WOMEN: Cats continue road swing at struggling USC

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team (11-8, 2-6 Pac-12) is on the road once again, this time to Los Angeles to take on USC and UCLA. First up is the Women of Troy on Friday night at 8 p.m. MST at the Galen Center.

Tough times for the So. California (10-9, 1-7) as they have lost seven-straight games after beating Colorado by 25 points in their Pac-12 opener.

Kristen Simon leads the Women of Troy in both scoring and rebounding (15.8 ppg & 9.6 rpg). Last season, the Wildcats and USC split the season series with both teams winning on the road.

LaBrittney Jones paces the Wildcats. Through 19 games, Jones averages 15.4 points per game, which is 10th in the Pac-12, 7.3 rebounds per game, which is 10th in the Pac-12 and 2.0 blocks, which is ranked second in the Pac-12.

