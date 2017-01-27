Tucson nonprofit answering immigration questions

Many in southern Arizona are feeling unsure about their future after President Donald Trump started making major immigration changes during his first week in office.

Mi Familia Vota, a nonprofit organization known for their voter engagement work, is holding a citizenship expo to make sure immigrants living in Arizona know their rights.

Since Trump became president just one week ago, officials with Mi Familia Vota say their phone has been ringing off the hook.

A lot of people are calling, scared about their future.

"Don't think that this is the end," said Sandy Ochoa with Mi Familia Vota. "It's only the beginning of the fight, because we're here to fight and we'll continue to fight with you. You're not alone."

The group has organized an expo to help answer any citizenship questions.

The forum is taking place Saturday, Jan. 28 at Sunnyside High School, located at 1725 E. Bilby Road. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon.

The group will also be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday. at the Arizona State Building in downtown Tucson.

Both events are free and open to the public.

"We will demand the end to deportations of immigrants, Latinos, Muslims and refugees," Ochoa said. "We are coming together to show unity power and action opposing these attacks. Because Trump acting so quickly, it's urgent to respond and organized against his injustices and hate."

