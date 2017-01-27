One displaced after midtown house fire - Tucson News Now

breaking

One displaced after midtown house fire

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One person has been displaced after a fire sparked in their attic near First Avenue and Prince Road early Friday, Jan. 27. 

Tucson Fire had originally reported a family had escaped, but later updated their information to say only one person was living at the home, and was not there when the fire started.

Investigators have determined the fire was electrical. 

