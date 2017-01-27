TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit and run. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit and run. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Samantha Osteraas has been released from jail. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Samantha Osteraas has been released from jail. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Authorities have identified the two men killed in a plane crash at the Tucson airport Monday. (Source: Tricia Caldwell Creviston / Facebook) Authorities have identified the two men killed in a plane crash at the Tucson airport Monday. (Source: Tricia Caldwell Creviston / Facebook)
Time to hit the slopes! Ski Valley is open. (Source: Tucson News Now) Time to hit the slopes! Ski Valley is open. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. MAN KILLED IN HIT AND RUN 

Speedway Boulevard is back open after being closed from Swan Road to Rosemont Boulevard due to a fatal hit and run crash, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department. http://tucsonne.ws/2kABj02

A man was hit and killed by a car, which then took off. 

TPD describes the car involved as a dark blue or black Audi.

It will likely have a busted windshield.  

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

2. WOMAN ACCUSED OF CHILD ABUSE RELEASED FROM JAIL

The woman accused of intentionally burning her child in a hot bath has been released from jail, authorities said. http://tucsonne.ws/2jrW7Ce

Samantha Osteraas is facing child abuse charges after detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department determined her 5-year-old child's hot-water burns were not an accident.

Osteraas was arrested on Jan. 5. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, she was assaulted by other inmates. The attackers reportedly referenced her injured child and threatened to kill her.

She was hit three times and one of the inmates pulled her hair.   

Along with the injured child, the Arizona Department of Child Safety also removed three other children from the home.

3. AUTHORITIES ID PLANE CRASH VICTIMS

Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a plane crash at the Tucson International Airport on Monday, Jan. 23. http://tucsonne.ws/2jlWdL6

According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, 56-year-old Jeffrey Green and 38-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Nogales both died as a result of "blunt force and thermal injuries."

Green was the pilot, and Rodriguez was the passenger. 

It appears the twin engine Beechcraft 300 Super King Air was taking off from the airport and was headed to Mexico before it crashed, skidded and caught fire. 

HAPPENING TODAY

Something fun for the whole family!

Mount Lemmon Ski Valley is opening for the first time this season. 

All-day ski passes are just $35 for adults and $20 for children.  

WEATHER

We're waking up to near freezing temperatures in Tucson this morning. 

Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s, with breezy afternoon winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold again, with lows in the 30s. 

Cover plants and pipes, and bring your pets inside!

