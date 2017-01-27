TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Jan. 27-29)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

FRIDAY

1. HIT THE SLOPES ON MT. LEMMON

You don't have to go far to get your skiing or snowboarding fix!

Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley estimates they got 18-24 inches of snow! pic.twitter.com/eyUmD3AicF — Marissa Scott (@Marissa_Scott) January 26, 2017

Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley is opening its lower lift Friday.

Lift tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children.

Find more information HERE.

2. HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE AT CENTENNIAL HALL

Nobody puts Baby in the corner!

Dirty Dancing hits the stage at Centennial Hall tonight at 8 p.m.

Are you ready to have the time of your life? Dirty Dancing now showing at Centennial Hall! https://t.co/dV9BvhcDMp pic.twitter.com/NlrJ6UUJ8y — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 27, 2017

Watch the timeless tale of Baby and Johnny, "two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds," fall in love the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The show will go on through Sunday. Buy tickets HERE.

3. ADOPT A FURR-EVER FRIEND

What better way to start the weekend than with a new dog or cat to snuggle with?

Due to overcrowding, the Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees both Friday and Saturday!

PACC offering free adoptions at Clear the Shelter event https://t.co/wmxL0hPUer pic.twitter.com/G0z86SLqJd — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 27, 2017

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and come with a free vet visit.

A $17 licensing fee still applies.

Find out which pets are available HERE: http://bit.ly/2k9jaFF

SATURDAY

1. DIG FOR TREASURE AT THE GEM, MINERAL & FOSSIL SHOW

The "World's Greatest Treasure Hunt" is back in Tucson!

From now until Feb. 12, you can see more than 40 different shows at dozens locations around town.

One week until the Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase kicks off all over Tucson! https://t.co/AX0zy1P7Ws pic.twitter.com/SHbv6witei — Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) January 20, 2017

From gems to dinosaur fossils, each show has something unique to offer.

And most of the events are FREE.

The biggest show, which takes place at the Tucson Convention Center, doesn't happen until the final weekend, but there's plenty to do before then.

For the full list of shows, times and what to see, check out Visit Tucson.

2. SCREAM YOUR HEART OUT AT THE LOFT

Get ready for a full night of thrills and chills at the Loft Cinema!

They'll be screening twelve straight hours of horror movies on Saturday. Yes, you read that right.

Bring your pillows, wear your comfiest pajamas and get ready to hunker down for a screaming good time.

The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with The Shining, followed by the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Fright Night and more...

The All-Nite Scream-O-Rama returns Saturday from 7pm - 7am. Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/eCYVyaNHS6 pic.twitter.com/6iBypYzJrQ — The Loft Cinema (@TheLoftCinema) January 26, 2017

There will be trivia games, prizes, drink specials and collectible barf bags for the faint of heart.

Tickets are just $15. Get them HERE.

3. PARTY FOR A GOOD CAUSE

The parking lot between Ten Fifty-Five Brewing and Three Wells Distilling Company will be closed Saturday for a first-of-its-kind block party!

There will be games, local, craft cocktails from Three Wells Distilling Company, craft beer selections from Ten Fifty-Five Brewing and Green Feet Brewing, hot and cold brews from Yellow Brick Coffee and fine teas from Seven Cups.

The event is FREE, but drink tickets are $6. DETAILS: http://tucsonne.ws/2kagyqV

A portion of the proceeds from 4th On 44th Block Party will go toward the Tucson Police Officer's Association.

A photo posted by @1055brewing on Nov 6, 2015 at 2:36pm PST

There will also be live music and food trucks Tucson Fat Noodle and Gigi's Fusion Food Truck.

SUNDAY

1. PICNIC ON THE FRANKLIN DOCKS

It may be "winter," but any day of the year is picnic weather here in Tucson!

BYO everything... food, utensils, chairs, tables and picnic clothes, and be ready to carry it all out.

Be at the Franklin Docks and enjoy the evening with your family and friends, but you have to be gone by 7:30 p.m.

The sun will go down at 5:55 and Amtrak will go by at 7:35 p.m.

Get more details about the unique event HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2kBlUII

2. CELEBRATE NATIONAL PUZZLE DAY WITH A BEER

Feeling a big sluggish lately?

Keep your mind sharp and catch a buzz at Catalina Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday happens to be National Puzzle Day, they'll have all sorts of puzzles to choose from.

Take your pick from jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, crosswords, trivia or bring your own.

DETAILS: http://tucsonne.ws/2k0M3Sc

3. STUFF YOUR FACE WITH GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

Girl Scout cookies are back, but you don't have to wait to order them to enjoy them!

Head over to Tap & Bottle on Sixth Avenue from noon to 4 p.m., where they're teaming up with Borderland Brewing Company for a beer, cookie and wine pairing.

A local girl scout will be outside Exo Coffee so you can buy all the boxes you'd like.

A percent of all proceeds will go towards the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.