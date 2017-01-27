Police: Tucson elementary teacher investigated for alleged inapp - Tucson News Now

Police: Tucson elementary teacher investigated for alleged inappropriate conduct with students

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police are investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by an elementary school teacher on Tucson's southwest side.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, no charges have been filed against the teacher.

The principal of Grijalva Elementary School at 1795 W. Drexel Road notified parents by letter about the investigation by police and officials with the Tucson Unified School District. Timothy Grivois-Shah said there were allegations that a staff member inappropriately touched some students on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

TUSD said in a news release that the staff member no longer works in the district.

Grivois-Shah said in the letter dated Jan. 26 that officials want to hear from parents and students who have concerns or relevant information, but that officials believe they have identified all the students involved.

According to Grivois-Shah's letter, "some students" reported Thursday they had been inappropriately touched by the staff member.

Grivois-Shah cited the ongoing nature of the investigation and privacy interests of the students in saying he could not discuss details of the allegations.

Letter to Grijalva Families by Tucson News Now on Scribd

