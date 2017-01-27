WATCH: Pickup truck crashes into city bus in New York - Tucson News Now

WATCH: Pickup truck crashes into city bus in New York

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Several people escaped serious injury Thursday, Jan. 19, when a pickup crashed into a bus in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Central New York Regional Transportation Authority) Several people escaped serious injury Thursday, Jan. 19, when a pickup crashed into a bus in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Central New York Regional Transportation Authority)
SYRACUSE, NY (Tucson News Now) -

Several people avoided serious injury when a truck crashed into a city bus in New York earlier this month.

Video, taken from security cameras on the bus operated by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, shows the destruction and chaos caused by the crash in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse.com, several bus passengers suffered minor injures while the driver of the pickup and was not hurt. The driver of the bus and a passenger in the truck were treated for chest pains.

Syracuse police said the driver of the truck was issued two tickets.

The video was obtained through a FOIA request by Raycom Media.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 94% contained as more crews released

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 94% contained as more crews released

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:34:14 GMT

    Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained. 

    Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained. 

  • Vigil held in New Mexico for Tucson child abuse victim

    Vigil held in New Mexico for Tucson child abuse victim

    Sunday, April 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-01 01:47:41 GMT
    Source: Tucson News Now viewerSource: Tucson News Now viewer

    A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse. 

    A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse. 

  • Firefighters head home after week-long Sawmill Fire fight

    Firefighters head home after week-long Sawmill Fire fight

    Sunday, April 30 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-04-30 23:51:19 GMT

    You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day. 

    You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly