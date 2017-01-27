WATCH: Pickup truck crashes into city bus in New York

Several people escaped serious injury Thursday, Jan. 19, when a pickup crashed into a bus in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Central New York Regional Transportation Authority)

Several people avoided serious injury when a truck crashed into a city bus in New York earlier this month.

Video, taken from security cameras on the bus operated by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, shows the destruction and chaos caused by the crash in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse.com, several bus passengers suffered minor injures while the driver of the pickup and was not hurt. The driver of the bus and a passenger in the truck were treated for chest pains.

Syracuse police said the driver of the truck was issued two tickets.

The video was obtained through a FOIA request by Raycom Media.

