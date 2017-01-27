MLS preseason has booming economic kick for Tucson - Tucson News Now

MLS preseason has booming economic kick for Tucson

This is the sixth year FC Tucson has hosted the desert preseason tournaments at Kino Sports Complex. (Source: KOLD News 13) This is the sixth year FC Tucson has hosted the desert preseason tournaments at Kino Sports Complex. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Major League Soccer preseason kicks off Friday night, Jan. 27 at Kino Sports Complex with a huge economic boom.

Ten major-league teams have descended on the desert. And with them comes major-league money.

"It's a great connection for us, because the type of person that is a soccer fan, they will travel to come here," said Dan Gibson, Visit Tucson's Director of Communications.

Last year, from the eight teams alone, Gibson said there was a $4 million positive impact for the community. That was just from team expenses, with things like rooms, food and beverage, and field rentals. As of now, he said the financial gain from soccer fans remains to be seen.

"The challenges are trying to keep people for a longer amount of time," Gibson said. Each MLS team only has one or two games planned here in southern Arizona.

A challenge may also be finding a place for fans to go. While there's plenty of upside, the downside might be space. Gibson said that with the gem show in Tucson at the same time as MLS preseason, there are less rooms available for visitors and that could be troublesome.

"It's a good problem to have," he said.

For the host team, FC Tucson, it's an opportunity grasped. The teams general manager, Jon Pearlman, said the hoopla surrounding the MLS visit is inspiring for child soccer players to see. This is the sixth year FC Tucson has hosted the desert preseason tournaments, and Pearlman said they have the county's support.

"The county believes in this. It's because we've had a successful run doing it. It's been consistent. These fields that they converted from baseball to soccer are getting usage. We still have a fantastic baseball complex across the street."

Because when MLB spring training packed up and left in 2010, and with it vanished the tens of millions of dollars in income, it was a deep hole to fill. But at the time, it also presented an opportunity for FC Tucson Managing Member Greg Foster.

"What we saw was a community that really loves soccer, in a country that's starting to embrace the game, with a league that's just - at the time - was really finding it's feet. And now it's rapidly expanding," Foster said.

"Major League Soccer (preseason) isn't likely to match baseball spring training. But we are catching a sport on the rise that we can have a larger relationship with," Gibson said.

It's a union the Tucson side hopes to keep happy for a long, long time.

To learn more about the MLS preseason games scheduled at Kino Sports Complex, visit the FC Tucson website HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • FC TucsonMore>>

  • FC Tucson begins season with tri-match

    FC Tucson begins season with tri-match

    Saturday, April 29 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-04-29 06:07:07 GMT

    FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.

    FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.

  • Dynamo win DDC '17

    Dynamo win DDC '17

    Sunday, February 26 2017 1:20 AM EST2017-02-26 06:20:44 GMT

    Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.

    Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.

  • A new side will again be kings of The Desert Diamond Cup

    A new side will again be kings of The Desert Diamond Cup

    Saturday, February 25 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-02-25 10:21:04 GMT

    The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.

    The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.

    •   

  • SportsMore>>

  • Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings

    Diamondbacks beat Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings

    Sunday, April 30 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-05-01 00:44:59 GMT
    Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
    Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

  • Reynolds leads Rockies' comeback over Diamondbacks

    Reynolds leads Rockies' comeback over Diamondbacks

    Sunday, April 30 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-04-30 05:01:47 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 16:43:52 GMT

    Mark Reynolds hit a tying two-run single with two out in the ninth and Carlos Gonzalez scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney, sending the Colorado Rockies to a wild 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. 

    Mark Reynolds hit a tying two-run single with two out in the ninth and Carlos Gonzalez scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney, sending the Colorado Rockies to a wild 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. 

  • BB: Cardinal drop UA to a sixth straight Pac-12 loss

    BB: Cardinal drop UA to a sixth straight Pac-12 loss

    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:56:22 GMT

    Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.

    Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.

    •   

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 94% contained as more crews released

    UPDATE: Sawmill Fire now 94% contained as more crews released

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:34:14 GMT

    Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained. 

    Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained. 

  • Vigil held in New Mexico for Tucson child abuse victim

    Vigil held in New Mexico for Tucson child abuse victim

    Sunday, April 30 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-01 01:47:41 GMT
    Source: Tucson News Now viewerSource: Tucson News Now viewer

    A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse. 

    A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse. 

  • Firefighters head home after week-long Sawmill Fire fight

    Firefighters head home after week-long Sawmill Fire fight

    Sunday, April 30 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-04-30 23:51:19 GMT

    You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day. 

    You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly