MLS preseason has booming economic kick for Tucson

This is the sixth year FC Tucson has hosted the desert preseason tournaments at Kino Sports Complex. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Major League Soccer preseason kicks off Friday night, Jan. 27 at Kino Sports Complex with a huge economic boom.

Ten major-league teams have descended on the desert. And with them comes major-league money.

"It's a great connection for us, because the type of person that is a soccer fan, they will travel to come here," said Dan Gibson, Visit Tucson's Director of Communications.

Last year, from the eight teams alone, Gibson said there was a $4 million positive impact for the community. That was just from team expenses, with things like rooms, food and beverage, and field rentals. As of now, he said the financial gain from soccer fans remains to be seen.

"The challenges are trying to keep people for a longer amount of time," Gibson said. Each MLS team only has one or two games planned here in southern Arizona.

A challenge may also be finding a place for fans to go. While there's plenty of upside, the downside might be space. Gibson said that with the gem show in Tucson at the same time as MLS preseason, there are less rooms available for visitors and that could be troublesome.

"It's a good problem to have," he said.

For the host team, FC Tucson, it's an opportunity grasped. The teams general manager, Jon Pearlman, said the hoopla surrounding the MLS visit is inspiring for child soccer players to see. This is the sixth year FC Tucson has hosted the desert preseason tournaments, and Pearlman said they have the county's support.

"The county believes in this. It's because we've had a successful run doing it. It's been consistent. These fields that they converted from baseball to soccer are getting usage. We still have a fantastic baseball complex across the street."

Because when MLB spring training packed up and left in 2010, and with it vanished the tens of millions of dollars in income, it was a deep hole to fill. But at the time, it also presented an opportunity for FC Tucson Managing Member Greg Foster.

"What we saw was a community that really loves soccer, in a country that's starting to embrace the game, with a league that's just - at the time - was really finding it's feet. And now it's rapidly expanding," Foster said.

"Major League Soccer (preseason) isn't likely to match baseball spring training. But we are catching a sport on the rise that we can have a larger relationship with," Gibson said.

It's a union the Tucson side hopes to keep happy for a long, long time.

To learn more about the MLS preseason games scheduled at Kino Sports Complex, visit the FC Tucson website HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.