MLS preseason has booming economic kick for Tucson

FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup will only be open to fans for two of the four sessions this year.
Mark Reynolds hit a tying two-run single with two out in the ninth and Carlos Gonzalez scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney, sending the Colorado Rockies to a wild 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
Giselle Suarez struck out seven in evening the Territorial Cup series for Arizona State.
Mandy Lorenson pitches a sixth no-hitter as the Pima Aztecs sweep into the post-season with a doubleheader win over So. Mountain.
Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained.
A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse.
You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day.
A family was displaced from their home Saturday night after a hoverboard caught fire and heavily charred the residence, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.
