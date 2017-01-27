Business, tourism officials worry Trump economic views will alarm Tucson area

Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained.
A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse.
You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day.
A family was displaced from their home Saturday night after a hoverboard caught fire and heavily charred the residence, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.
