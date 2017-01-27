Tucson police: Gem show crime solved before victim learns of it - Tucson News Now

Tucson police: Gem show crime solved before victim learns of it

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
Ronald Beauchat (Source: Tucson Police Department) Ronald Beauchat (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police, investigating a burglary case, discovered merchandise in May last year that was stolen from a man who wouldn't become aware of the theft until this week when he arrived for the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

The showcase, which begins Saturday, Jan. 28, draws people from all over the world to sell, buy or just admire the collections of specimens, artwork and jewelry. One of these is dealer Peter Sztacho, who travels the nearly 6,000 miles from the Czech Republic each year for the show.

It was a shocking discovery for Sztacho this week, when he went to his storage unit on Tucson's northwest side to get his merchandise for this year's show. He opened the unit and everything was gone.

Meanwhile, Tucson police had been trying for 8 months to find the owner of the gems, minerals and books that they had discovered in a separate investigation. Interviews with members of the tight-knit gem show community gave them a clue - that the owner was from another country. They also had a phone number provided by the manager of his storage unit, but those attempts to reach him failed.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

It wasn't until Sztacho returned, discovered his empty storage unit and filed a police report that police were able to finally connect the dots and return the stolen merchandise, reportedly worth nearly $100,000, to Sztacho.

But before this final step, police had already arrested Ronald Beauchat and charged him with two counts of burglary in relation to the gem theft. Police say he allegedly took the minerals from Sztacho's storage unit and moved them to another storage unit on the northwest side.

READ MORE: Surveillance video helps catch suspect in storage-unit thefts

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment

    Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment

    Sunday, April 30 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 18:28:08 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-05-01 05:09:36 GMT
    Randy Layton made his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Randy Layton made his escape from the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A patient at Arizona State Hospital fled from regularly scheduled off-site treatment Saturday evening. 

    A patient at Arizona State Hospital fled from regularly scheduled off-site treatment Saturday evening. 

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Burglary suspect round up in Cochise County

    Burglary suspect round up in Cochise County

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:46:36 GMT

    The Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted a burglary suspect roundup and arrested 14 people, according to a recent CCSO release.  

    The Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted a burglary suspect roundup and arrested 14 people, according to a recent CCSO release.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly