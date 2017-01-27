Tucson police: Gem show crime solved before victim learns of it

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police, investigating a burglary case, discovered merchandise in May last year that was stolen from a man who wouldn't become aware of the theft until this week when he arrived for the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

The showcase, which begins Saturday, Jan. 28, draws people from all over the world to sell, buy or just admire the collections of specimens, artwork and jewelry. One of these is dealer Peter Sztacho, who travels the nearly 6,000 miles from the Czech Republic each year for the show.

It was a shocking discovery for Sztacho this week, when he went to his storage unit on Tucson's northwest side to get his merchandise for this year's show. He opened the unit and everything was gone.

Meanwhile, Tucson police had been trying for 8 months to find the owner of the gems, minerals and books that they had discovered in a separate investigation. Interviews with members of the tight-knit gem show community gave them a clue - that the owner was from another country. They also had a phone number provided by the manager of his storage unit, but those attempts to reach him failed.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

It wasn't until Sztacho returned, discovered his empty storage unit and filed a police report that police were able to finally connect the dots and return the stolen merchandise, reportedly worth nearly $100,000, to Sztacho.

But before this final step, police had already arrested Ronald Beauchat and charged him with two counts of burglary in relation to the gem theft. Police say he allegedly took the minerals from Sztacho's storage unit and moved them to another storage unit on the northwest side.

READ MORE: Surveillance video helps catch suspect in storage-unit thefts

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.