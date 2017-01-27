Pima Community College receives HLC report, awaits accreditation - Tucson News Now

Pima Community College receives HLC report, awaits accreditation decision

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima Community College has received an updated report from the Higher Learning Commission and could soon get a final decision on its accreditation status.

In 2013, PCC was put on probation. Two years later, the college was moved to the lesser sanction of "on notice."

READ MORE: Pima Community College off probation

On Friday, Jan. 27, the HLC released its focused visit report about PCC and that report can be read HERE.

While the HLC recommended the school remain on notice for six more months, PCC was complemented on progress it has made it reaching the goals.

The HLC also said a final decision about Pima could be made as early as late February, when the HLC’s Board of Trustees is set to meet.

"I want to reiterate that while the Peer Reviewers recommend we remain On Notice for six more months, they recognized and praised the progress the College has made," Pima Chancellor Lee D. Lambert said in a news release. "I remain optimistic that the College will soon regain the fullest measure of confidence, and, as always, am grateful for the hard work and determination of the PCC team."

