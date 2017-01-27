Syrian family arrives in Tucson hours after president's executive order is signed

The three-year refugee status application process finally came to close for one Syrian family as they arrived at Tucson International Airport on Friday. (Source: KOLD News 13)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27 making changes to the policies regarding refugees.

The order calls for a four-month suspension to America's broader refugee program, allowing for the reviewing the vetting process.

The order also calls for a cut in the number of refugees allowed into the United States to 50,000. This is more than a 50 percent cut from the current number of 110,000.

The president said this is needed to combat radical Islamic terrorism at home.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people," President Trump said.

Ibrahim Hesso, his wife, and two children made the decision to leave war-torn Aleppo and apply for refugee status in the United States.

The three-year process finally came to close as they stepped foot inside Tucson International Airport on Friday evening, just hours after President Trump signed the executive order.

"The problems started in Syria and it's really, really difficult to live there anymore," Hesso said. "It was difficult years. It was really, really difficult, but now we are here safe. We are thinking about a better life, a better future for our kids."

Hesso said his brothers applied for refugee status at the same time as he did but their applications have not been processed.

Now with the executive order, the future remains unclear.

"It's hard on them. It's hard on people that work with them to see the worry on their faces when we know we're going to have months without any arrivals," said Barbara Eiswerth, the executive director of the Iskashitaa Refugee Network.

This group, along with other organizations and agencies help the 1,200 refugees who arrive in Tucson every year.

Eiswerth said the changes will also leave the funding for agencies up in the air..

"Taking a temporary stop on them is going to be very challenging for the agencies that.. that is their sole work is to welcome refugees from these countries," Eiswerth said.

