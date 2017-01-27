It's that time of year: Gem show kicks off this weekend

Workers set up for the annual gem show at the Tucson Convention Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The 63rd annual Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, one of the city's most notable events that brings an estimated 55,000 people to the city, is kicking off Saturday, Jan. 28, at the convention center.

Known as the world's largest show, the event, featuring minerals, gems, jewelry and fossils, begins at more than 45 locations throughout the Tucson area.

To assist gem show visitors, the city of Tucson’s Park Tucson is again offering GemRide, a free shuttle service that connects parking locations with 40 of the shows, routes cover 33 different stops, running from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 28 through Feb. 12.

The Official Tucson Gem Show Guide app will also be making its return this year. The app provides show locations, hours of operation, and transportation options, including the Sun Link streetcar and the GemRide shuttle.

"The gem shows are very important to the city of Tucson, both economically and culturally," said at the show's annual kickoff press conference on Friday, Jan. 27.

The city said the results from an economic impact study indicate that direct spending associated with the 2014 gem show was $120 million, which is said to be 20 percent higher than the $100 million spent in 2007 by show owners, exhibitors, and buyers.

