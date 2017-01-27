It's that time of year: Gem show kicks off this weekend

Beginning on May 1st it will be illegal to drive with your cell phone in hand in Tucson.
Beginning on May 1st it will be illegal to drive with your cell phone in hand in Tucson. Recent numbers show in 2015, 3,477 people were killed in the U.S. in crashes involving distracted drivers.
Even though crews have almost fully contained the Sawmill Fire, federal forest officials are still limiting road access to where it first sparked east of Green Valley.
Even though crews have almost fully contained the Sawmill Fire, federal forest officials are still limiting road access to where it first sparked east of Green Valley.
Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained.
Latest from officials - As of Sunday evening fire officials reported that the Sawmill fire is at 46,991 acres and is now 94% contained.
A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse.
A vigil in Deming, New Mexico sent love and support Saturday night all the way to Tucson where a little girl is recovering from what police believe to be child abuse.
You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day.
You would think the time on the front lines got the best of Louis Mirabelli. He has spent a week fighting the Sawmill Fire, since the first 911 call came in southeast of Green Valley on Sunday, April 23, around noon. Since then, he's been sleeping in tents, under the smoky stars, with a regimented three square meals a day.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
A display of slowly aging fast food won the science fair at Notre Dame Academy in Wisconsin.
A display of slowly aging fast food won the science fair at Notre Dame Academy in Wisconsin.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.