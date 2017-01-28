New York and Portland open MLS' 2017 Tucson run

Major League Soccer opened its seventh winter training in Tucson Friday night as the New York Red Bulls beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 in the first of the Desert Friendlies.

Portland gave up an own goal in the 3rd minute and New York got their other tally on a penalty kick by Vincent Bezecourt in the 2nd half.

The two teams played three 30-minute halves.

Former teen sensation Freddy Adu saw limited action in his first appearance since signing with the Timbers earlier this week.

The Red Bulls were without Sierra Vista native and Tucson Soccer Academy product Luis Robles.

The goal keeper is currently training with the U.S. Men’s National team for a match Sunday night against Serbia.

Robles, a Buena High School grad, has played in 140 consecutive games with New York.

The Red Bulls announced on Friday that they have scheduled a friendly against the Arizona Wildcats men’s soccer team for Tuesday at 1:30. The match will be played at Kino North Stadium.

Prior to Friday’s match FC Tucson honored some of the people who have helped shape the game of soccer here in Southern Arizona over the last 40 years.

Among those honored were Robles, Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad and Ricardo Velazco, former Boston Breakers’ player and UA star Analisa Marquez, founder of Tucson Soccer Academy and Salpointe High School Boys Soccer Coach Wolfgang Weber, Pima County Supervisor member Richard Elias and Rincon-University High School coach Roxann Taylor.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.