New York and Portland open MLS' 2017 Tucson run

FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup will only be open to fans for two of the four sessions this year.
The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup will only be open to fans for two of the four sessions this year.
Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
John Roberts started on his path to a ring announcer with World Wrestling Entertainment while still a student at Arizona.
John Roberts started on his path to a ring announcer with World Wrestling Entertainment while still a student at Arizona.
Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting Arizona to a 2-0 victory over Colorado.
Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting Arizona to a 2-0 victory over Colorado.
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.