Police investigate early morning shooting at strip club

Police are searching for the man who shot another man during an early morning argument at a strip club. Officers said the pair might have ties to a gang.

According to Tucson Police Sergeant Pete Dugan, the dispute started around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at TD’s East Showclub on E. Speedway. A man leaving the club got into an argument with another man in a car in the parking lot.

Sgt. Dugan said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the other man, hitting him multiple times, before getting back into the car and driving away.

The man who was shot was then hurried into a car by his friends and they drove off, allegedly headed for the hospital. Sgt. Dugan said Tucson officers stopped their car between East Speedway near Alvernon Way and Winstel Boulevard to give the bleeding man medical attention.

W/B Speedway shut down from Alvernon to Winstel. Use alt route. @Tucson_Police investigating a shooting. Anyone w/info is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/4UllAPSSli — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 28, 2017

He was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not released details of the shooter’s vehicle, but the gang unit is investigating the early morning shooting.