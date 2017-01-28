Mount Lemmon closed at base - Tucson News Now

Mount Lemmon closed at base

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Right now Mount Lemmon is closed at the base due to overcrowding. 

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, traffic will be limited. One car will go up as another one leaves. 

Don't forget you can always check the status of any closures by calling the hotline: 547-7510

