UPDATE: Man shot by deputies to face charges

Jose Silva shot at deputies before being hit in the arm, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: PCSD).

Authorities have identified the man who was injured in an deputy-involved shooting on the southwest side of Tucson on Saturday morning, Jan. 28.

Dep. Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said 26-year-old Jose Silva was shot in the arm several times after firing at deputies.

Silva is facing the following charges: Two counts of aggravated assault of police officer with firearm and two counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Gress said the incident began around 10:40 a.m. at a home in the 4440 block of West Irvington Road, which is near Valencia Middle School.

Silva left the home before deputies arrived but they found him driving a vehicle and tried to pull him over.

"Deputies initiated a traffic stop but Mr. Silva refused to exit the car," the PCSD said in a news release. "He then reversed the vehicle, almost hitting the deputies, and sped off leading the deputies on a pursuit."

Gress said Silva drove to West Drexel Road and exited the car when he came to a dead end.

"He then exited the vehicle and continued running from both deputies, this time on foot," the PCSD said. "As Mr. Silva was running, he shot at the pursuing deputies. In response, one of the deputies shot back, striking Mr. Silva multiple times in his left arm."

The deputies, who were not injured, helped Silva and called paramedics.

Silva was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The deputies will be on leave until the investigation is completed.

The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for Silva.

