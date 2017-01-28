Crash involving tractor-trailer sends three people to hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car collided into the back of a tractor-trailer on the northwest side Saturday, according to Capt. Brian Keeley, a spokesman for the Northwest Fire District.

One person is in serious condition and two others are believed to have non-life threatening injuries, Keeley said. The accident happened on Orange Grove road near Shannon road around 12:15 p.m. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible due to the amount of emergency vehicles on scene.

We will have more information when it is available.