New center for DCS families in Tucson aims to help more than 1,000 children a year

A new visit center officially opened its doors on the Tucson's south side to serve families involved with the Department of Child Safety and is expected to increase the capacity to host more court-mandated visits.



Aviva Children’s Services hosted its grand opening fiesta of the South Family Visit Center Saturday, January 28 at the facility's new location on 821 East 47th Street.



"There are close to 4,000 children in Pima County currently living in shelters, foster homes and relative placements with the hope of one day being reunified with parents," said the agency in a recent press release.

"Our commitment to family reunification led us to acquire a second facility on Tucson’s south side to provide more families the opportunity to have a quality visitation experience."



This is the agency's second facility. They have a location in midtown located on 153 South Plumer Avenue.

Aviva's Children's Services said the new center will allow them to host 400 more visits a month and will be able to serve more than 1,000 children a year.



The new 7,300 sq. ft. facility will allow families to meet in the privacy of their own visit room or make use of the various common areas. The center also features an indoor playground, dining area and game room for families to use.



The America Society of Interior Designers (ASID) - Southern Arizona Chapter donated the design in hopes of making it 'a welcoming space for families to heal and bond.'

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.