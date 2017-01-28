New center for DCS families in Tucson aims to help more than 1,000 children a year

Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
Hundreds of UA students showcased their creations on Monday aimed at improving health, safety and national security among other things. Some projects were designed to save lives while others may save time and money.
They got the hoverboard on Saturday, plugged it in to charge and left the house. When they returned later that day, they found the hoverboard destroyed and the house covered in ash and soot.
As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.
A public proposal went awry.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
