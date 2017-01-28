People run from movie theater in Tucson, police find nothing

Police responded to multiple reports and rumors Friday night regarding the movie theater at El Con Mall, according to Tucson Police Department.



Sgt. Pete Dugan with the department said various situations were reported, including a bomb threat, an active shooter, a domestic violence incident and a shooting.

None of those reports were verified, according to Dugan.



He said a couple people ran out of the theater Friday night before 11:00 p.m. and others followed. Police responded to search the theater and a helicopter provided air support, according to Dugan.

He said nothing was found inside.



Everyone was allowed back inside the theater and staff replayed the movie.



