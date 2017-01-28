Mount Lemmon open again to all traffic - Tucson News Now

Mount Lemmon open again to all traffic

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Photo courtesy of KOLD Photo courtesy of KOLD

As of 4:06 p.m. Mount Lemmon is open to all traffic, According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

Don't forget you can always check the status of any closures by calling the hotline: 547-7510

Powered by Frankly