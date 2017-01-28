UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after crash on Ina

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.
The Nogales Fire Department is pushing out pre-evacuation, evacuation, and safety plans in response to the Sawmill Fire.
Hundreds of UA students showcased their creations on Monday aimed at improving health, safety and national security among other things. Some projects were designed to save lives while others may save time and money.
They got the hoverboard on Saturday, plugged it in to charge and left the house. When they returned later that day, they found the hoverboard destroyed and the house covered in ash and soot.
As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
