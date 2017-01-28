UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after crash on Ina

A two car crash has temporarily shut down westbound Ina road near Mona Lisa road Saturday night, according to Capt. Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District.

Keeley said four people were transported to the hospital. At least one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles in the crash-- that person sustained serious injuries. The other three people aren't believed to have been seriously injured.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area as crews clean up the wreckage. They expect all lanes on Ina to reopen around 9:00 p.m.

We will have more information when it is available.