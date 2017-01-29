HOOPS: The Gregory School shows their dominance over Desert Christian

Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
John Roberts started on his path to a ring announcer with World Wrestling Entertainment while still a student at Arizona.
Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer into the Chase Field swimming pool in the 13th inning, lifting Arizona to a 2-0 victory over Colorado.
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
