HOOPS: The Gregory School shows their dominance over Desert Christian

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Nick Rosquist scored 31 points as The Gregory School, the state's top ranked team in Conference 1A, went on the road Saturday night and beat rival Desert Christian 68-49.

The senior guard made five three-pointers to become just the fifth player in Southern Arizona boys’ basketball history to surpass 2,000 points for a career.

Rosquist (2,018) joins Santa Rita’s Terrell Stoglin (2,901), Cholla’s Chuck Overton (2,535), and Sunnyside’s scoring pair of Deron Johnson (2,108) and Jermaine Watts (2,055) in the exclusive Club 2,000.

The Hawks (24-1) have won 17 games in a row since a December 6 loss to San Carlos. It was their third victory over Desert Christian (10-13) this season.

Earlier in the girls’ game, the 4th ranked Hawks beat the Eagles 36-14.

Senior forward Taylor Thompson led TGS (17-7) with nine points. Sophomore guard Gaby Lambert made a pair of three-pointers. She and Eunice Ineza both finished with eight points.



Silvana Quintana and Sheylee Jones scored five points each for Desert Christian (6-17).

Just like the boys, it was the Hawk girls third win over the Eagles this season.

