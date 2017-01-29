Gulls put the Roadrunners on ice

Jhonas Enroth and the San Diego Gulls shut out the Tucson Roadrunners by a 3-0 count on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

Enroth posted his first AHL shutout of the season while San Diego’s power play provided the scoring with a 2-for-5 night. Chris Wagner and Antoine Laganiere tallied with the man advantage while Corey Tropp scored into an empty net with 17 seconds remaining to ice the game.

The Roadrunners will now head to Gila River Arena for a pair of games Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers.

The next home game at Tucson Arena will be Friday, February 24 against the San Jose Barracuda at 7:05 p.m.

Notes:

Tonight’s game was the first time Tucson has been shut out at home in team history.

Wagner scored three goals in the season series, all in consecutive order over two games.

San Diego is now 5-0-0-1 in the season series against the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners failed in their five power play attempts while San Diego scored two of their goals (2-for-5) with the man advantage.

