Aztecs' hoops gets pair of wins over Chandler

Isaiah Murphy scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Aztecs win (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics).

The No.3 ranked Pima Community College women’s basketball team took control from the get-go on Saturday defeating Chandler-Gilbert Community College 98-43 at the West Campus.

The Aztecs (16-4, 10-3 in ACCAC) have won five of their last six games.

Sophomore Bree Cates scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half.

Sophomore Denesia Smith (Cienega HS) finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Aztecs swept the regular season head-to-head meetings with the Coyotes (0-20, 0-13).

Meanwhile, The PCC men’s basketball team (14-7, 8-5 in ACCAC) downed the Coyotes (9-12, 4-9) 98-87 to sweep the season series.

Sophomore Deion James (Empire HS) got his 12th double-double of the season after he finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Fellow sophomore Jacob Anastasi (Cactus Shadows HS) scored 24 points and Freshman Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS) contributed with 23 points off the bench.

The Aztecs will be back on the road on Wednesday when they play at Glendale Community College. The women’s game is at 5:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:30 p.m.

