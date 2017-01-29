A Player's Program: Washington preview

It's a Sunday afternoon Pac-12 battle in McKale Center when the visiting Washington Huskies visit Tucson.

Sunday's nationally-televised showdown on FOX-11 is the second game of the week as the Wildcats dispatched the Washington State Cougars 79-62 on Thursday evening.

UA's current 13-game winning streak is the fourth longest active streak in the nation and the fourth best of the Sean Miller era of Arizona Basketball (2009-10 to present).

The Wildcats' 13 consecutive wins trail only Gonzaga (21), New Mexico State (17) and Oregon (17) in longest active winning streaks in NCAA Division I.

Head coach Sean Miller enters Sunday's game in search of his 100th conference win at the helm of the Arizona Basketball program (99-35).

Sophomore Allonzo Trier is averaging 15 points and six assists in the two games since his return from NCAA suspension. He has tallied 11 assists to just two turnovers.

The McKale Center home court advantage for the Wildcats has seen 17 consecutive home wins and 66 wins in the last 67 games in Tucson.

Washington (9-11, 2-6) is lead by freshman guard Markelle Fultz who is the only player in the NCAA averaging 20 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Fultz is the leading freshman scorer in the NCAA at 23.7 points per game which ranks fourth overall.

UA’s Lauri Markkanen is 6th on the freshman scoring list (17.0).

David Kelly contributed to this story.